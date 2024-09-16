Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.91

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.91 and last traded at $50.90, with a volume of 241313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.84.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 81,034,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,423,000 after buying an additional 206,751 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,711,000 after buying an additional 1,030,338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,956,000 after acquiring an additional 130,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,045,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,966,000 after acquiring an additional 44,192 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

