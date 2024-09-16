Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,303,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,789 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,410.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,769,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,430 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,953,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 173,665 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 187,257 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,383,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,735,000 after purchasing an additional 130,870 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

