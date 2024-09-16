Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 277.0 days.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

SCFLF traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives.

