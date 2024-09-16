Savaria (TSE:SIS) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Savaria traded as high as C$21.06 and last traded at C$21.00, with a volume of 14763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.92.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIS. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.07.

Insider Activity

Savaria Price Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.92.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 1.1754488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

