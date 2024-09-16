Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 897,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.1 days.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Price Performance
Shares of Sany Heavy Equipment International stock remained flat at $0.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.58.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile
