Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Update

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 897,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 118.1 days.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Price Performance

Shares of Sany Heavy Equipment International stock remained flat at $0.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

Get Sany Heavy Equipment International alerts:

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic, smart mine products, and spare parts. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment. The company offers coal mining machinery products, such as road headers, including soft rock and hard rock road headers, integrated excavation, bolting, and self-protection machinery; mining equipment consisting of coal mining machines, hydraulic support system, scraper and armored-face conveyors, etc.; non-coal mining machinery products comprising tunnel road headers and mining machines; and mining transport equipment, which include mechanical and electric drive off-highway dump trucks, widebody vehicles, and other related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.