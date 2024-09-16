SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,300 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 776,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 227.2 days.

SanBio Stock Performance

SNBIF remained flat at C$3.85 on Monday. SanBio has a 12-month low of C$3.80 and a 12-month high of C$4.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.84.

SanBio Company Profile

SanBio Company Limited develops, produces, and sells regenerative cell medicines for the central nervous system. The company develops SB623 that has completed a phase 2 clinical trial to treat traumatic brain injury in the United States and Japan. Its research pipeline products also comprise SB623 for ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes, age-related macular degeneration, retinitis pigments, Parkinson's disease, spinal cord injury, and Alzheimer's disease; SB618 for peripheral nerve damage; SB308 for muscular dystrophy disease; MSC1 for cancer; and MSC2 for inflammatory disease and optic neuritis.

