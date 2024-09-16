Salzhauer Michael Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,672 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for about 2.2% of Salzhauer Michael’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

