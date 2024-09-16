Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the August 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Safran to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Safran alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Safran

Safran Stock Up 0.4 %

About Safran

Shares of SAFRY stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $56.29. The company had a trading volume of 107,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,443. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04. Safran has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $59.30.

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.