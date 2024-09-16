Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Peter Constable Purchases 167,655 Shares

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) insider Peter Constable bought 167,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.15 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$191,964.98 ($127,976.65).

Ryder Capital Stock Performance

Get Ryder Capital alerts:

Ryder Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Ryder Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 18th. Ryder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 350.00%.

Ryder Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.