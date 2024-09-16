RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Sets New 12-Month High at $123.50

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.50 and last traded at $123.01, with a volume of 73891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

RPM International Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. RPM International’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

