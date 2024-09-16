Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

SFM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.56.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $102.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $104.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $198,102.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,262.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $577,628.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,485,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $198,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,939 shares of company stock valued at $12,571,295 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.