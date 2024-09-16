Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 178.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 49,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,673,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $551.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.97. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.