Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 155311047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

