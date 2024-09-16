Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,160 shares during the period. Robert Half makes up 0.4% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.13% of Robert Half worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 17.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,687,000 after acquiring an additional 231,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Robert Half by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 61.3% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 9.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 152,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $68.00.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHI. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Robert Half

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.