Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 81.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,433 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 695,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 55,967 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,329 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,319,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 127,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RIO. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $62.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $75.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

