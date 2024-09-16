Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Down 20.8% in August

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ RVPHW opened at $0.11 on Monday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.
About Reviva Pharmaceuticals
