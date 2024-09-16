Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW) Short Interest Down 20.8% in August

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPHW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVPHW opened at $0.11 on Monday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

