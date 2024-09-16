Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Up 23.0% in August

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. 95,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,190. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $32.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.10.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RVPH Free Report ) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.59% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RVPH

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.