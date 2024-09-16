Reviewing Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) and Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR)

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) and Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vision Marine Technologies and Trigano, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trigano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Vision Marine Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.16%. Given Vision Marine Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vision Marine Technologies is more favorable than Trigano.

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Trigano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Marine Technologies -330.67% -165.58% -69.35% Trigano N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and Trigano”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Marine Technologies $4.20 million 0.16 -$15.50 million ($1.02) -0.78 Trigano N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trigano has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vision Marine Technologies.

Summary

Vision Marine Technologies beats Trigano on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats. The company also provides its products through website and distributors. It serves original equipment manufacturers, retail customer, boat clubs, and boat rental operations. The company was formerly known as Riopel Marine Inc. and changed its name to Vision Marine Technologies Inc. in April 2020. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

About Trigano

Trigano S.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services. It offers its products through dealer networks and distributors, as well as through its online sales site, Triganostore.com. Trigano S.A. was founded in 1935 and is based in Paris, France.

