Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,491,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 2,718,807 shares.The stock last traded at $6.39 and had previously closed at $6.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $616.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

