Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $247,000 Stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. owned about 0.23% of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBIO. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $675,000.

Shares of SBIO opened at $38.00 on Monday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89.

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

