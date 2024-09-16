Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Down 6.4%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 206,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,123,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REPL. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $716.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,760.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 10,304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

