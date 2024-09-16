Renishaw (LON:RSW) PT Lowered to GBX 4,000 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,500 ($58.85) to GBX 4,000 ($52.31) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.
Renishaw Price Performance
Shares of Renishaw stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,375 ($44.13). 46,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,659. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,518.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,550.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,889.38. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 2,823.42 ($36.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,500 ($58.85).
About Renishaw
