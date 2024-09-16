Renishaw (LON:RSW) PT Lowered to GBX 4,000 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,500 ($58.85) to GBX 4,000 ($52.31) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.

Renishaw Price Performance

Shares of Renishaw stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,375 ($44.13). 46,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,659. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,518.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,550.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,889.38. Renishaw has a 12-month low of GBX 2,823.42 ($36.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,500 ($58.85).

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

