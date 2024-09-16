Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,000 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,500 ($58.85) to GBX 4,000 ($52.31) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Renishaw Stock Down 0.7 %

RSW traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,375 ($44.13). The stock had a trading volume of 46,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,659. Renishaw has a one year low of GBX 2,823.42 ($36.92) and a one year high of GBX 4,500 ($58.85). The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,518.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,550.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,889.38.

Renishaw Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 59.40 ($0.78) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $16.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,671.64%.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

