Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,825,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $296,178,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Advanced Micro Devices as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,338,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,177,338,000 after purchasing an additional 570,035 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,218,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,832,961,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $152.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.51 billion, a PE ratio of 223.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

