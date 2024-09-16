Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 484,300 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,093,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,300 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for about 0.4% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $254,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.09.

KR stock opened at $55.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares in the company, valued at $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

