Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 47,900 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2024

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZFree Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,431,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.67% of National Beverage worth $175,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIZZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Beverage by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39,985 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $10,309,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIZZ

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.82. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $53.58.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter.

About National Beverage

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.