Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 47,900 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,431,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.67% of National Beverage worth $175,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIZZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Beverage by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in National Beverage by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39,985 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $10,309,000. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,879.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $44.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.82. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $53.58.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $329.47 million during the quarter.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

