Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 139,149 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $184,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $610,040,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,400,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,226,000 after acquiring an additional 277,733 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 864,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,164,000 after acquiring an additional 190,931 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 852,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,514,000 after acquiring an additional 99,730 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $337.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -504.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $145.76 and a 12-month high of $359.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.