Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 111,137 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Cardinal Health worth $165,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $113.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.82 and a 12 month high of $116.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.02.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $435,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

