Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $125.13 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 412,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,126,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Accenture by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 43,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 536.6% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $7,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,681,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $813,743,000 after buying an additional 154,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,912,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,102,000 after buying an additional 131,544 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total value of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.68.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $349.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.04. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

