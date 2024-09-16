Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $515.76 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,401,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022,060 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 0.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $515,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Airbnb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 694,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,497,000 after purchasing an additional 48,348 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,475,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,475,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $11,928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,951,359.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,932 shares of company stock valued at $67,352,949 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $117.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average is $145.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.45.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

