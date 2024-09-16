Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $212.55 Million Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,156 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Nutanix worth $212,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after buying an additional 3,809,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 387.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,377 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nutanix by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 985,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nutanix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,988,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,196,000 after acquiring an additional 462,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $59.06 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -843.59, a PEG ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

