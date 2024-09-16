Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $150.10 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991,519 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $150,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $79.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

