Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $118.10 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260,124 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $118,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after purchasing an additional 463,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,413,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $75.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

