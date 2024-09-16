Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $111,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.7% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,616,000 after buying an additional 400,565 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,185,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $167.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

