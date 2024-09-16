Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 216,500 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.45% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $339,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $122.25 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.62.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $2,120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,180.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,621.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 14,100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $2,120,358.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,180.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,798 shares of company stock worth $10,676,096 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

