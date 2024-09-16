Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of Relx stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $48.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Relx

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.7% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 4.5% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

