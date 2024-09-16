Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 656,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Relx Stock Performance
Shares of Relx stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $48.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44.
Relx Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd.
Institutional Trading of Relx
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
