Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at HC Wainwright

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RLAY. JMP Securities cut their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.60 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $7.60 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $115,486.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 420,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $115,486.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 420,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $332,923.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,738 shares of company stock valued at $715,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,789,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after buying an additional 1,604,240 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,282 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

