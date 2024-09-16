Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Regulus Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLS opened at $1.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. Regulus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $3.79.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). On average, research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

