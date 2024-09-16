Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 133 Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Members Trust Co grew its holdings in Linde by 3.7% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LIN opened at $468.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $454.53 and its 200 day moving average is $448.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

