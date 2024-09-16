Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Moderna by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 48,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Moderna from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $1,908,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,284,015 shares in the company, valued at $290,572,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $1,908,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,284,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,572,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,158 shares of company stock worth $11,167,312. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock opened at $68.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.89.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

