Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $98,000 in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FLEX LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

FLEX LNG Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FLNG opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.11%.

FLEX LNG Profile

(Free Report)

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.