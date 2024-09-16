Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,683 Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSAN. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Cosan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 2,736.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Cosan by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 35,232 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Cosan during the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Cosan during the first quarter worth about $1,036,000.

Shares of NYSE CSAN opened at $9.38 on Monday. Cosan S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

