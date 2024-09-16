Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,945 Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLFD. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Clearfield by 172.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 72,164 shares in the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,223,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $39.64 on Monday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $564.47 million, a PE ratio of -158.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Clearfield had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $48.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. bought 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,007.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $228,923.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

