RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.60 Per Share

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) declared a 1 dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 1.602 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$115.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$110.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$105.50. The stock has a market cap of C$21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04. RB Global has a 12 month low of C$80.97 and a 12 month high of C$117.55.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.08). RB Global had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global will post 5.0539346 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded RB Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.41, for a total value of C$643,280.00. In related news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 2,920 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.96, for a total value of C$230,563.20. Also, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.41, for a total value of C$643,280.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,920 shares of company stock worth $1,130,493. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

