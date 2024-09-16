Rathbones Group PLC Sells 525 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.18 and its 200 day moving average is $135.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

