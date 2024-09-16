Rathbones Group PLC Sells 2,446 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $249.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Company Profile



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

