Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $75.44 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.