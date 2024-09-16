Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 12,055 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,877,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,395 shares during the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $17,776,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $14,129,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,598,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,275,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,646,000 after purchasing an additional 221,226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $36.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

