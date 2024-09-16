Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rollins Financial increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $475.34 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $470.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.36.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

