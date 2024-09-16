Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 157.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 665.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 188.9% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.7 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $79.97 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $64.14 and a 52-week high of $92.44. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

